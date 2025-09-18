Construction to begin on new USV for Acua Ocean

UK-based unmanned systems company Acua Ocean has entered into an agreement with Aluminium Marine Consultants on the Isle of Wight for the build of the second in a series of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).
The agreement also includes an intention for a third vessel in the class to follow in 2026.
Aluminium is scheduled to be cut on the new USV in the fourth quarter of this year ahead of its commissioning in the summer of 2026.
Like the earlier USV Pioneer, the new USV will have a length of 14.2 metres and a gross tonnage of 25. The craft will boast a SWATH design developed by naval architect John Kecsmar of Ad Hoc Marine Design.
The USV will boast a maximum endurance of 40 days, meaning increased operational time on site and for data collection. Power will be provided by RAD Propulsion 40kW electric twin drives.
The series was developed to meet the increasing need to rapidly deploy the latest equipment and technology rather than multi-year procurement and build cycles of traditional vessels, while also bringing greater seakeeping stability and operational persistence not currently found in smaller monohull USVs capable of collecting data and deploying sensor and system payloads.
