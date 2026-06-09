Collaboration introduces data relay USVs for subsea monitoring

UK-based robotic systems manufacturer HydroSurv Unmanned Survey and underwater wireless communication and networking specialist Subnero have established a collaboration to demonstrate an autonomous subsea connectivity layer for persistent offshore and ocean monitoring programmes.
The integrated solution will combines HydroSurv’s battery-electric and battery-hybrid unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) with Subnero’s acoustic smart modems and underwater networking software.
Seabed landers fitted with industry-standard sensors such as ADCPs, CTDs and pressure sensors will be able to communicate acoustically with a Subnero modem on board the USV, enabling data retrieval, remote configuration, status updates and onward relay over satellite or cellular backhaul to the user’s cloud endpoint or operations centre.
The partners said the result will be a practical new operating model for long-term subsea monitoring, allowing seabed assets to stay deployed for longer, data to move more frequently, and operators to reduce reliance on routine crewed vessel mobilisation and lander recovery cycles.
"Long-term subsea monitoring has historically been constrained by the cost, risk and delay of sending vessels offshore to retrieve data," said Manu Ignatius, CEO of Subnero. "Together with HydroSurv, we are showing how autonomous surface platforms and intelligent underwater communications can create a new operating model: one where seabed assets remain deployed, data moves more frequently, and operators can interact with subsea systems without routine recovery campaigns."
The partners said the solution is already being applied across multiple regions and use cases, including seagrass habitat monitoring, bathymetric survey support and tide gauge data collection.