Collaboration introduces data relay USVs for subsea monitoring

UK-based robotic systems manufacturer HydroSurv Unmanned Survey and underwater wireless communication and networking specialist Subnero have established a collaboration to demonstrate an autonomous subsea connectivity layer for persistent offshore and ocean monitoring programmes.

The integrated solution will combines HydroSurv’s battery-electric and battery-hybrid unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) with Subnero’s acoustic smart modems and underwater networking software.

Seabed landers fitted with industry-standard sensors such as ADCPs, CTDs and pressure sensors will be able to communicate acoustically with a Subnero modem on board the USV, enabling data retrieval, remote configuration, status updates and onward relay over satellite or cellular backhaul to the user’s cloud endpoint or operations centre.