AWARDS 2025 | Best Medium Research USV – Pioneer – Ad Hoc Marine Designs

Meanwhile, within Britain's workboat industry, Kecsmar said that the industry will require continued support from the government lest it diminish further. To emphasise this, he cited the UK's own USV and offshore vessel markets as examples.

"Current statutory legislations by the MCA make it almost impossible to operate a USV," he told Baird Maritime. "Thus, many USVs [in the UK] are now built and operated from the EU where the rules appear to be somewhat more forgiving. There is also the notion that the UK windfarm industry will need a further 200 boats in the coming years, but there is no confirmation yet as to where these boats will be sourced.

"The UK Government therefore needs to step up and be ahead of the curve, not lagging behind and hoping it will improve."