Autonomous vessels selected for US Navy deep-sea mapping effort

Boston-based technology and shipbuilding company Blue Water Autonomy has been selected by the US Naval Oceanographic Office for a contract to support deep-ocean mapping using long-endurance uncrewed surface vessels.

Announced on August 4, the agreement will see the company deploy the vessels across the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

The multi-year, multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a ceiling value of $40 million, with Blue Water Autonomy competing for individual task orders alongside other selected contractors.