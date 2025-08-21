ACUA Ocean's hydrogen-powered autonomous vessel completes 24-hour sea trial

The trials followed the USV's recent certification under the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s Workboat Code Edition 3 Annex 2, the first such approval for a remotely operated, hydrogen-powered vessel.

The 14.2-metre, 25GT Pioneer is the first vessel in a new series of USVs built by Isle of Wight-based Aluminium Marine Consultants to a design developed by naval architect John Kecsmar of Ad Hoc Marine Design.

ACUA Ocean said the craft’s platform stability, payload versatility, portability and scalability meet the need of end users for high-quality data and operational availability and reliability in open ocean conditions but delivered at a fraction of the cost of larger crewed or autonomous platforms.