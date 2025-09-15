Abu Dhabi institutions to collaborate on naval technology development

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council, has signed a collaboration agreement with Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) to expand capabilities in naval maritime technologies.
The agreement includes the launch of a naval technology innovation hub to fast-track research and integration of next-generation naval technologies.
Under the agreement, the two organisations will advance joint initiatives to accelerate innovation in areas such as quantum magnetic sensing, underwater autonomous robotic technologies, and advanced materials like anti-corrosion coatings and composite armoring.
The partnership will also support projects in marine autonomy, unmanned underwater systems, and next-generation sonar and hull treatment techniques.
The new naval technology innovation hub will be a jointly operated and co-funded laboratory dedicated to co-developing, evaluating, and integrating maritime systems. Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII, stated that the collaboration lays the groundwork to transition advanced technologies from concept to deployment.
The new hub builds on previous successful collaborations between the two entities, including work on autonomous and stealth unmanned surface vehicles.