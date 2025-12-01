VESSEL REVIEW | Safeen Green – AD Ports Group's new unmanned craft to take on offshore inspection duties

The USV was developed to provide a cost-effective and safer alternative to traditional IMR activities utlising divers. Traditional diving required extensive logistics, manpower and coordination across various teams, and it also put personnel at risk due to factors such as fatigue, intense underwater pressures, currents and weather.

The vessel was designed to be controlled over the horizon from an onshore remote operation centre, utilising advanced navigation and safety technologies, AI, 4G connectivity and data analytics to ensure continuous and secure operations.

The craft itself is made from lightweight, recyclable HDPE to help reduce its carbon footprint. The HDPE construction means there is no need for antifouling solutions that are potentially toxic.