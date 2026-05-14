VESSEL REVIEW | FCV3001 – CNOOC debuts versatile ROV for survey and inspection duties

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has introduced a new work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) built to support subsea engineering projects worldwide.

FCV3001 was designed and manufactured in-house by CNOOC in collaboration with Dutch survey and exploration specialist Fugro under the China Offshore Fugro Geosolutions (COFG) umbrella.

The ROV has completed undergoing builder’s sea trials in the South China Sea under COFG as part of its preparation for global deployment.