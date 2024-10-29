UAE's AD Ports introduces unmanned survey and inspection vessel
UAE's AD Ports Group, via the SAFEEN Subsea joint venture formed with the NMDC Group, recently introduced a new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) that also features remote operating capability.
SAFEEN Green will be used for marine surveys and inspections in offshore waters. It can operate up to 200 nautical miles from the coast and can collect high-quality geophysical and hydrographic data with minimal environmental impact.
The vessel is designed to be controlled from an onshore remote operation centre, utilising advanced navigation and safety technologies to ensure continuous and secure operations.
AD Ports said the USV will operate on either battery power or biofuel, allowing it to generate only 10 per cent of the emissions of a conventional vessel.
The unmanned operation enhances safety by eliminating risks to personnel, while dual autopilots, redundant HD cameras, and comprehensive monitoring systems ensure secure and efficient operations. The craft is also designed to accommodate modular payload options.
AD Ports said the vessel’s operational flexibility allows it to serve multiple sectors including oil and gas, offshore wind, and deep-sea mining.