Robotics firm unveils USV-ROV system for subsea IMR duties

Hong Kong-based maritime robotics manufacturer OceanAlpha recently unveiled a new type of deep-sea unmanned operational system that will be used for inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) duties.
The system will integrate a DP2-enabled offshore unmanned surface vehicle (USV) (pictured) and a work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) dedicated for subsea IMR missions.
The USV will be a multi-purpose platform with a displacement of 180 tonnes a full load, two moonpools, and an open-deck layout to enable flexible deployment of a wide range of mission modules.
The USV will support three operational modes—autonomous navigation, remote control, and crewed operation—allowing flexible deployment according to mission requirements and regulatory conditions.
OceanAlpha said that, when combined with a hybrid power system and extended endurance, the platform can substantially reduce day-to-day operational costs and logistical complexity.
The two-tonne work-class ROV will meanwhile be integrated into the system architecture.
The entire system will support subsea operations at depths of up to 3,000 metres and will offer a maximum endurance of 30 days, allowing rapid transition between deep-sea engineering, subsea surveying and oceanographic research missions.