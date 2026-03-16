Robotics firm unveils USV-ROV system for subsea IMR duties

Hong Kong-based maritime robotics manufacturer OceanAlpha recently unveiled a new type of deep-sea unmanned operational system that will be used for inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) duties.

The system will integrate a DP2-enabled offshore unmanned surface vehicle (USV) (pictured) and a work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) dedicated for subsea IMR missions.

The USV will be a multi-purpose platform with a displacement of 180 tonnes a full load, two moonpools, and an open-deck layout to enable flexible deployment of a wide range of mission modules.