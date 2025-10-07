Petrobras signs BRL19.8b in refinery and vessel charter contracts

Brazilian state oil company Petrobras has concluded the signing of major contracts for its Boaventura refinery project and has also formalised the charter of four new ROV support vessels, with the combined agreements totalling BRL19.8 billion ($3.73 billion).
On Friday, October 3, the company signed five service contracts worth a total of BRL9.6 billion for the construction of new units at its refining complex in Rio de Janeiro.
The project includes the construction of a hydrogen isomerisation dewaxing unit for the production of group II lubricants and a catalytic hydrocracking unit for the production of low-sulphur diesel and jet fuel.
Separately, Petrobras also formalised the charter of four ROV support vessels in contracts totalling BRL10.2 billion. The vessels will be built at the Navship shipyard in Santa Catarina, Brazil, and are scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2030.
The new ships will feature hybrid generation technology with the ability to operate on ethanol, which the company said is expected to provide efficiency gains of over 30 per cent.
The project has a minimum local content requirement of 40 per cent.