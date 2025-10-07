Petrobras signs BRL19.8b in refinery and vessel charter contracts

Brazilian state oil company Petrobras has concluded the signing of major contracts for its Boaventura refinery project and has also formalised the charter of four new ROV support vessels, with the combined agreements totalling BRL19.8 billion ($3.73 billion).

On Friday, October 3, the company signed five service contracts worth a total of BRL9.6 billion for the construction of new units at its refining complex in Rio de Janeiro.