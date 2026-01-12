Ocean Infinity taps Norwegian builder for four additional optionally crewed vessels

Marine survey and exploration specialist Ocean Infinity has selected Fincantieri subsidiary Vard to design and build four new optionally crewed vessels.

The value of the contract for the four "multi-purpose robotic vessels" (MPVs) exceeds €200 million (US$230 million). Two vessels will be delivered from Vard’s Norwegian shipyards in the first and second quarters of 2028, while the other two will be built at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, with delivery scheduled for Q3 and Q4 2028.

The contract also includes a comprehensive scope of supply from Vard Electro, which will deliver the full suite of systems for remote operations, and from Vard Interiors, responsible for the complete interior solutions.