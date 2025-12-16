Ocean Infinity takes delivery of final 86-metre optionally crewed vessel in series

Marine survey and exploration specialist Ocean Inifinity has taken delivery of the final unit in a series of 86-metre optionally crewed vessels designed to serve as motherships for the company's fleet of unmanned vehicles.
Like her earlier sister Armada 86 01, Armada 86 06 has a steel hull, a length of 85 metres, a beam of 16.4 metres, a minimum draught of five metres, and an open aft deck with a total area of 750 square metres and a payload capacity of 1,050 tons.
The hybrid propulsion setup has a total installed power of 7,000 kW and includes two 565kWh lithium-ion batteries and can deliver cruising speeds of between eight and 10 knots. The propulsion will also enable the vessel to stay out at sea for 21 to 35 days depending on the payload and operation.
The vessel will be mobilised with a tailored suite of equipment, including advanced underwater robotic systems, enabling a wide range of data collection tasks. From geophysical surveys to geotechnical investigations, these capabilities will support complex offshore projects globally.
Armada 86 06 was designed by Vard Design of Norway and built at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam.