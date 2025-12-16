Ocean Infinity takes delivery of final 86-metre optionally crewed vessel in series

The hybrid propulsion setup has a total installed power of 7,000 kW and includes two 565kWh lithium-ion batteries and can deliver cruising speeds of between eight and 10 knots. The propulsion will also enable the vessel to stay out at sea for 21 to 35 days depending on the payload and operation.

The vessel will be mobilised with a tailored suite of equipment, including advanced underwater robotic systems, enabling a wide range of data collection tasks. From geophysical surveys to geotechnical investigations, these capabilities will support complex offshore projects globally.

Armada 86 06 was designed by Vard Design of Norway and built at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam.