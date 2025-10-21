Nigeria's Marine Platforms orders ROV pair from UK builder

UK-based Forum Energy Technologies’ (FET) subsea product line has secured a contract to provide two of its work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to Nigerian oil and gas firm Marine Platforms (MPL).
FET said it has a long-standing relationship with MPL, with the latter using its systems across operations.
The ROVs can work at depths of up to 4,000 metres and have been designed to undertake a broad range of underwater tasks. They will be equipped with larger thrusters for increased through-water performance and an improved buoyancy package, thus facilitating a payload totalling 350 kg.
FET said the ROVs will also boast a new bolted frame, now CNC machined and providing an improved layout both for maintenance access and tooling capability. Each ROVs through-frame-lift will increase to 4000 kg, an increase of over 30 per cent from an earlier series of FET ROV.
Each ROV will come with an updated pilot chair and console as well as FET’s proprietary control software, hence enabling remote operations and 24-hour support.
The ROVs will be manufactured at FET’s UK facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire. Delivery is scheduled for May 2026.