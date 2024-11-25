New project promotes use of autonomous craft for offshore marine data collection

The second phase of the project will entail commercialisation, wherein BMT and its partners will develop specialised data solutions tailored to the environmental, regulatory, and operational needs of maritime stakeholders. These solutions aim to provide real-world applications that enhance efficiency, compliance, and decision-making across the maritime sector.

To achieve global scalability and expand technological capabilities, The Deep Blue Project is actively seeking capital. The focus is on carefully selecting partners and funding opportunities that align with and enhance the project’s vision. BMT said these partnerships will provide not just financial support but also strategic benefits, enabling the project to establish global market coverage and deliver transformative maritime data solutions.