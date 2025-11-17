Nauticus Robotics' Q3 loss shrinks despite increased expenses

Nauticus reported adjusted net loss of US$6.8 million for the third quarter, compared to an adjusted net loss of US$6.4 million for the same period in 2024 and an adjusted net loss of US$7.4 million for the prior quarter. Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of certain items.

For the third quarter, Nauticus recorded a net loss of US$6.6 million, or basic loss per share of US$2.60. This compares with a net income of US$17.9 million from the same period in 2024, and a net loss of US$7.5 million in the prior quarter.