Nauticus Robotics' Q3 loss shrinks despite increased expenses

Nauticus Robotics has published its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
The company reported third quarter revenue of US$2 million, compared to US$400,000 for the prior-year period and US$2.1 million for the prior quarter. Total expenses during the third quarter were US$7.9 million, a US$1.9 million increase from the prior-year period and a US$600,000 decrease from that in Q2 2025.
Nauticus reported adjusted net loss of US$6.8 million for the third quarter, compared to an adjusted net loss of US$6.4 million for the same period in 2024 and an adjusted net loss of US$7.4 million for the prior quarter. Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of certain items.
For the third quarter, Nauticus recorded a net loss of US$6.6 million, or basic loss per share of US$2.60. This compares with a net income of US$17.9 million from the same period in 2024, and a net loss of US$7.5 million in the prior quarter.
Nauticus reported G&A Q3 costs of US$3 million, which is an increase of US$200,000 compared to the same period in 2024 and a decrease of US$1.4 million from the previous quarter.
As of September 30, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of US$5.5 million, compared to US$2.7 million as of June 30, 2025.
Nauticus said market response continues to grow. The company expects to host customers at its new lakeside facility in Florida over the next several weeks, which will provide opportunities for up-close witnessing of autonomous underwater vehicle operations and refinement of customer workflows.
Customer-paid demonstrations are also under discussion with several interested parties.