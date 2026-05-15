Nauticus Robotics posts $9.3m net loss in Q1 2026

Houston-based unmanned systems specialist Nauticus Robotics has published its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.
Nauticus reported Q1 2026 revenue of US$0.2 million, compared to US$0.2 million for the prior-year period and US$1.1 million for the prior quarter. Total expenses during Q1 2026 were US$5.8 million, a US$0.2 million decrease from the prior-year period and a US$0.8 million decrease from Q4 2025.
Nauticus reported adjusted net loss of US$6.4 million for the first quarter, compared to an adjusted net loss of US$6.6 million for the same period in 2025 and an adjusted net loss of US$10.4 million for Q4 2025. Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of certain items.
For the first quarter, Nauticus recorded a net loss of US$9.3 million, or basic loss per share of US$2.46. This compares with a net loss of US$7.6 million from the same period in 2025, and a net loss of US$19.2 million in the prior quarter.
Nauticus reported G&A first-quarter costs of US$3.2 million, which is a decrease of US$1.1 million compared to the same period in 2025 and a US$0.6 million increase from the fourth quarter in 2025.
As of March 31, 2026, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of US$5.9 million, compared to US$7.6 million as of December 31, 2025.
"The first quarter of 2026 reflected the seasonal softness typically experienced during the winter offshore operating season," said John Gibson, Nauticus Robotics' President and CEO. "During this period, Nauticus remained focused on strengthening operational readiness, advancing deployment of our autonomy platform, and progressing our international expansion strategy across the UAE and broader GCC region.
"As offshore activity strengthens through the remainder of 2026, we believe Nauticus is increasingly well positioned to benefit from improved fleet readiness, continued technology advancement, and a growing pipeline of commercial opportunities."