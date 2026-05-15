Nauticus Robotics posts $9.3m net loss in Q1 2026

Houston-based unmanned systems specialist Nauticus Robotics has published its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Nauticus reported Q1 2026 revenue of US$0.2 million, compared to US$0.2 million for the prior-year period and US$1.1 million for the prior quarter. Total expenses during Q1 2026 were US$5.8 million, a US$0.2 million decrease from the prior-year period and a US$0.8 million decrease from Q4 2025.

Nauticus reported adjusted net loss of US$6.4 million for the first quarter, compared to an adjusted net loss of US$6.6 million for the same period in 2025 and an adjusted net loss of US$10.4 million for Q4 2025. Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of certain items.