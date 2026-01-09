Hornbeck Offshore forms partnership with autonomous systems manufacturer

Offshore support vessel operator Hornbeck Offshore Services has formed a new partnership with autonomous systems manufacturer Saronic Technologies with the aim of deploying autonomous platforms, advanced software and maritime solutions to the energy and defence industries.

As part of the agreement, Saronic and Hornbeck intend to pursue commercial solutions to support offshore services and energy operations, including pilot projects for Saronic's new 180-foot (55-metre) autonomous ship.

The companies will also evaluate how Saronic’s technologies could support a wide selection of Hornbeck’s operational functions — ranging from voyage planning and service delivery to fleet management and predictive maintenance.