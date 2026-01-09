Hornbeck Offshore forms partnership with autonomous systems manufacturer

Offshore support vessel operator Hornbeck Offshore Services has formed a new partnership with autonomous systems manufacturer Saronic Technologies with the aim of deploying autonomous platforms, advanced software and maritime solutions to the energy and defence industries.
As part of the agreement, Saronic and Hornbeck intend to pursue commercial solutions to support offshore services and energy operations, including pilot projects for Saronic's new 180-foot (55-metre) autonomous ship.
The companies will also evaluate how Saronic’s technologies could support a wide selection of Hornbeck’s operational functions — ranging from voyage planning and service delivery to fleet management and predictive maintenance.
Saronic said these efforts will inform how autonomy-enabled capabilities can augment offshore service delivery in complex maritime environments and improve safety, situational awareness, endurance, and operational efficiency.
The company added that the work will inform new concepts for offshore operations that apply autonomous vessel technology to meet the demands of deepwater energy and defence markets.
"Our autonomous maritime capabilities can increase the safety, efficiency, and effectiveness of offshore operations," said Dino Mavrookas, Co-Founder and CEO of Saronic. "Through our partnership with Hornbeck, we will work to responsibly deploy autonomous maritime systems to improve offshore service delivery — advancing energy security, and, in turn, economic and national security."