Fugro joins consortium specialising in undersea UXO removal

Fugro has joined the Clearance Activities for Marine Munitions through Efficient Remediation Approaches (CAMMERA) consortium led by Geomar Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel.

This three-year initiative aims to develop safe and environmentally responsible methods to remove unexploded ordnance (UXO) from European seas, where 1.6 million tonnes of such munitions are estimated to lie on the seafloor of the German Baltic and North Sea alone.