AWARDS 2025 | Best Large Survey USV – Challenger – Astilleros Gondan

This pioneering 24-metre unmanned surface vehicle (USV) was purpose-built for ocean exploration, seabed mapping, and inspection, maintenance, and repair operations in Norwegian waters.
Equipped with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system, Challenger can remain at sea for up to 30 days, and can undertake pre-programmed autonomous inspections and operation in low-visibility conditions.
Challenger can function independently or as a complement to larger vessels, significantly reducing the need for repeated transits of manned ships.
"Challenger is special because it brings a new operating model to subsea work: a purpose-built uncrewed vessel designed for remote operations, long endurance and low emissions," Luis Mourelle, Sales Manager at Astilleros Gondán, told Baird Maritime. "It combines a hybrid diesel-electric setup with an advanced sensor suite and a dedicated ROV launch-and-recovery system, enabling inspection, survey and IMR tasks without crew onboard—potentially staying at sea for up to 30 days between port calls."
Mourelle said the main challenge encountered in the construction of the USV was the evolving regulatory landscape for uncrewed operations. Because standards are still developing, a significant part of the build entailed working closely with the class society, the flag state, and the operator to agree to a robust safety case and clear operating limits, so that the vessel could be delivered with confidence and demonstrable compliance.
Challenger adopts a hybrid propulsion arrangement in line with decarbonisation objectives, which Mourelle regards as a major trend impacting shipbuilding.
"Owners increasingly want vessels with a lower emissions footprint, so energy efficiency is no longer optional - it’s built into the specification from day one. That also means alternative fuels and hybrid solutions are becoming part of everyday discussions in new projects, and shipyards have to be ready to integrate them safely and practically without compromising reliability or operability."
The delivery of Challenger was one of the highlights for Gondán in 2025, which Mourelle said was "a standout year" for the company.
"We increased our capabilities and reached historic highs in terms of activity and capacity," he told Baird Maritime. "It was also a very special milestone, as the company celebrated its 100th anniversary.
"The market continues to favour specialised, high-value vessels, and we’re seeing customers place even more emphasis on delivery certainty, lifecycle performance and efficiency. Overall, we remain optimistic. Demand is being driven by long-term trends like fleet renewal, new technologies, and the push for lower-emission solutions."
Mourelle remarked that as demand for modern vessels and new technologies grows, the unmanned vessel sector will develop as a natural extension of high-value workboats.
"Customers will demand the same robustness and build quality, but with new requirements around remote operability, redundancy and availability. The market will also move away from one-off prototypes towards industrial, repeatable platforms - built to work day after day - supported by close collaboration between shipyards, technology partners and operators."
Meanwhile, in Spain and across Europe, the maritime industry is likely to stay mixed, as Mourelle believes it will be characterised by strong opportunities in specialised segments but also pressure from costs, capacity and competition.
"Fleet renewal will continue, and customers will be increasingly demanding for delivery certainty and lifecycle performance. Any shipyard that keeps a skilled workforce and a reliable supplier network will be best placed to secure projects where quality and execution matter most."
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