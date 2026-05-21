AWARDS 2025 | Best Large Survey USV – Challenger – Astilleros Gondan

This pioneering 24-metre unmanned surface vehicle (USV) was purpose-built for ocean exploration, seabed mapping, and inspection, maintenance, and repair operations in Norwegian waters.

Equipped with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system, Challenger can remain at sea for up to 30 days, and can undertake pre-programmed autonomous inspections and operation in low-visibility conditions.

Challenger can function independently or as a complement to larger vessels, significantly reducing the need for repeated transits of manned ships.