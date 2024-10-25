Partnership introduces ROV support solution for fish farm maintenance

Through years of collaboration with fish farms in Norway, Canada, and other global aquaculture markets, Deep Trekker has developed ROV systems that allow operators to efficiently manage day-to-day tasks like net inspection, stock monitoring, and biofouling control. Deep Trekker said this technology has been instrumental in reducing the need for manual diving, improving worker safety and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Deep Trekker’s ROV technology has been integrated with UCO’s proprietary mortality recovery system and net maintenance system. The former offers visual confirmation and video recording of mortality recovery, while the latter ensures ongoing net maintenance through detailed inspections and automated patching.