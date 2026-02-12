US showcases AI and fisheries tech at APEC as it looks to upstage China

The Trump administration is promoting artificial intelligence exports and maritime surveillance technology at Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings in southern China this week, as Washington seeks to counter Beijing’s technological and maritime influence.

Casey Mace, the US senior official to APEC, said the Trump administration had launched a $20 million fund to support adoption of American AI technologies by partner economies in the region, part of a broader effort to strengthen US leadership in emerging technologies.

The initiatives come ahead of President Donald Trump’s expected visit to China in April and China’s hosting of APEC’s annual leaders’ summit in Shenzhen in November, events likely to spotlight intensifying US-China competition over technology and economic influence across the Asia-Pacific.

China is looking to narrow the technological gap with the US in advancing artificial intelligence-related sectors, though the lack of advanced chipmaking tools is hobbling China’s advances.

"China’s AI technology promotes CCP propaganda and censorship, while its vision for AI governance seeks to enable authoritarian repression,” a State Department spokesperson told Reuters, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

China says it supports global cooperation on AI governance and has previously rejected Western accusations that its technology exports enable censorship.