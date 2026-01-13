TKMS and Cohere tapped to integrate AI into Canadian submarine project

TKMS and Cohere have signed a teaming agreement to explore the integration of advanced AI technologies into the Canadian patrol submarine project (CPSP). The collaboration focuses on decision-support tools, onboard information management, training, and secure naval-specific interfaces.
The companies will assess the application of language and data-driven models to support maritime workflows and modernisation priorities. This initiative is designed to align with the future submarine requirements of the Royal Canadian Navy.
TKMS Chief Sales Officer Thomas Keupp stated that the project aims to bring new technologies to the Royal Canadian Navy. The partnership will focus on research, prototyping, and evaluation while adhering to the security and compliance demands of the Canadian Government.
Dave Ferris, Vice President of Americas and Global Public Sector at Cohere, noted that the technology is intended to help the CPSP meet demands for precision and security. The solutions aim to reduce cognitive load and streamline operations for future submarine crews.