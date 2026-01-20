Palantir inks HD Hyundai software deal worth hundreds of millions

Palantir leaders said the US technology company has clinched a deal to sell more software to HD Hyundai, ramping up its heavy-industry work in South Korea.

The agreement is worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Palantir over several years, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Palantir declined to comment on terms of the deal.

The companies organised a signing ceremony at office space Palantir set up for the World Economic Forum's annual meeting this week in the Swiss resort of Davos. The agreement marks an expansion of work Palantir began in 2021 with HD Hyundai, one of the world's largest shipbuilders.

HD Hyundai is now manufacturing ships around 30 per cent faster using Palantir software to speed up operations, the companies have said.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp told Reuters in an interview in Davos that he was "very bullish" on the Korean market, which he called "one of the more innovative, interesting, artistic places in the world."