Norway to establish world's first national maritime AI research centre

The Norwegian Maritime AI Centre will be granted status as a national research centre for applied artificial intelligence in the maritime sector. It is described by its proponents as the first of its kind worldwide.

The centre, which will be led by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), will receive a total of NOK100 million ($9.4 million) over five years, starting in 2025.

The new centre will work to develop technology and increase innovation for maritime actors through the increased use of artificial intelligence, according to a statement from Norway’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries.