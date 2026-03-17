Gecko Robotics wins $71m deal to improve US Navy maintenance delays

The US Navy and GSA have awarded Gecko Robotics a five-year contract with a $71 million ceiling to deploy artificial intelligence and robotics to assess and maintain the health of military assets.

Gecko said it would start work with 18 ships in the US Pacific Fleet with the initial award worth up to $54 million over a five-year period.

The Chief of Naval Operations has set a target of 80 per cent fleet readiness.

"Gecko’s advanced AI and robotic technology identify repairs up to 50 times faster and more accurately than manual methods, reducing maintenance delays and boosting battle readiness," said the company.