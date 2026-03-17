Gecko Robotics wins $71m deal to improve US Navy maintenance delays

The US Navy and GSA have awarded Gecko Robotics a five-year contract with a $71 million ceiling to deploy artificial intelligence and robotics to assess and maintain the health of military assets.
Gecko said it would start work with 18 ships in the US Pacific Fleet with the initial award worth up to $54 million over a five-year period.
The Chief of Naval Operations has set a target of 80 per cent fleet readiness.
"Gecko’s advanced AI and robotic technology identify repairs up to 50 times faster and more accurately than manual methods, reducing maintenance delays and boosting battle readiness," said the company.
"This work will be carried out across destroyers, amphibious warships and littoral combat ships."
Gecko’s wall-climbing robots, drones, and fixed-sensors collect data on the health of US Navy ships and submarines, including components, hulls, decks and welds, with AI being used to create models and identify any current and future structural issues, including ones that cannot be seen by the human eye.
In previous years, Gecko has worked across the US Navy’s surface fleet, with efforts spanning destroyers, amphibious ships and aircraft carriers, and both Virginia- and Columbia-class nuclear submarine programs.