ABS and Persona AI sign agreement to develop robotics for shipyards

Classification society ABS and Persona AI have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop inspection technologies for humanoid robots aimed at improving productivity and safety in shipyards.
The initiative will adapt Persona AI’s humanoid robots, partly based on NASA’s robotic hand technology, for shipyard tasks. Unlike traditional industrial robots, humanoid robots are intended to operate in facilities designed for human workers, offering mobility in confined or ergonomically difficult spaces.
Under the agreement, the partners will carry out joint development projects, with a focus on collecting data to support classification during ship construction.
The results are expected to contribute to the development of new ABS standards on the types and quality of robotic data required to support digital and remote survey techniques.
John McDonald, President and Chief Operating Officer of ABS, said the collaboration supports efforts to establish standards and protocols for the safe use of humanoid robots in shipyards.
Nic Radford, Chief Executive Officer of Persona AI, said the partnership demonstrates progress toward integrating humanoid robotics into shipbuilding processes.