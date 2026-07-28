Canadian firm to build UK-developed USVs under licence

Canadian shipbuilder Hike Metal Products has entered into a technology licensing agreement with UK-based unmanned systems specialist HydroSurv, establishing a partnership that will see Hike Metal manufacture, market and support HydroSurv’s entire portfolio of unmanned surface vehicle (USV) platforms across Canada and the United States.

The agreement will combine Hike Metal's manufacturing capability and extensive experience in delivering specialist vessels with HydroSurv's proven USV platforms to deliver locally manufactured and supported unmanned vessel solutions for the North American market.

The partnership is expected to support a range of organisations across Canada and the United States, including police agencies, ministries of natural resources, research organisations, hydrographic survey companies and other government marine operators.