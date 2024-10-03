VESSEL REVIEW | Yihang Jinyuan – New Chinese offshore tug fitted with AI-enabled systems

Yihang Jinyuan (一航津远) will be used for deep-sea towing of large vessels, short-distance towing in coastal waters, and anchor handling.

The tug has an LOA of 45 metres (150 feet), a beam of 11.5 metres (37.7 feet), a design draught of four metres (13 feet), and a moulded depth of 5.2 metres (17 feet). Two diesel engines that each produce 3,000 kW (4,000 hp) drive azimuthing propellers to deliver a top speed of 12.7 knots and a bollard pull of approximately 51 tonnes.

A range of 2,500 nautical miles enables the tug to tow vessels over long distances in deep-sea waters. This also ensures that the tug has the necessary endurance to operate for sustained periods offshore without requiring repeated bunkering.