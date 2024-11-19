VESSEL REVIEW | Multratug 36 – Dutch operator to deploy ASD tug for deep-sea towage and construction support

Like its earlier sister Multratug 35, the newbuild has a length of 32.7 metres (107 feet), a beam of 12.82 metres (42.06 feet), a maximum draught of 6.2 metres (20 feet), a gross tonnage of 450, and IMO Tier III engines fitted with NOx reduction systems.

The propulsion system consists of two Caterpillar 3516C engines that each produce 5,050 kW (6,770 hp) at 1,800 rpm and drive Kongsberg Maritime US255 3,000mm fixed-pitch propellers to deliver a bollard pull of 88 tonnes and a speed of 13.5 knots.