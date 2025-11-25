Ostensjo Rederi orders new 150-tonne bollard pull offshore tug

Østensjø Rederi has signed a newbuild contract with the Spanish shipyard Astilleros Gondán for the construction of an offshore tug. The vessel, based on a Skipsteknisk design, is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2028.
The new tug will measure 50 metres in length and 17 metres in beam. It is designed with a bollard pull of 150 tonnes and features a DP-2 dynamic positioning system. The vessel will be equipped with a comprehensive winch package intended to support high operational flexibility for complex tasks.
According to the company, the vessel will feature a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system to enable fuel-efficient operations and is prepared for methanol fuel.
It will also provide accommodation for 14 crew members, comprising ten single cabins and two double cabins, with specific attention paid to noise and vibration reduction.
Kristian Helland Vea, CEO of Østensjø Rederi, stated, “The newbuild represents a major step in further strengthening our offshore towage fleet. Building on our extensive experience from tug operations, we have focused on developing a tug that delivers both the capacity and reliability required for offshore tug operations.”