Ostensjo Rederi orders new 150-tonne bollard pull offshore tug

Østensjø Rederi has signed a newbuild contract with the Spanish shipyard Astilleros Gondán for the construction of an offshore tug. The vessel, based on a Skipsteknisk design, is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2028.

The new tug will measure 50 metres in length and 17 metres in beam. It is designed with a bollard pull of 150 tonnes and features a DP-2 dynamic positioning system. The vessel will be equipped with a comprehensive winch package intended to support high operational flexibility for complex tasks.