New inland/offshore tug delivered to Netherlands' Muller Dordrecht

Dutch marine services company Muller Dordrecht recently took delivery of a new ASD tug.
En Avant 19 will be operated in both offshore and inland waters. She will complement the other tugs in the Muller Dordrecht fleet, which operate primarily offshore.
The vessel has a length of 28.57 metres, a beam of 11.43 metres, and a bollard pull of 65 tonnes. She is also highly manoeuvrable, making her ideal for operation in busy waters.
The tug also features a NOx reduction system, which can reduce both emissions and noise. Using selective catalytic reduction technology, the system can lower NOx emissions by as much as 80 per cent in line with IMO Tier III requirements.
The vessel has been tailored to suit Muller Dordrecht's operational requirements. Custom features include deck cranes and electronics optimised for open sea navigation.
En Avant 19 boasts MLC 2006-compliant accommodation for up to eight crewmembers. The interiors feature air conditioning, an acoustic ceiling in the wheelhouse, and floating floors to help minimise vibration.