New inland/offshore tug delivered to Netherlands' Muller Dordrecht

Dutch marine services company Muller Dordrecht recently took delivery of a new ASD tug.

En Avant 19 will be operated in both offshore and inland waters. She will complement the other tugs in the Muller Dordrecht fleet, which operate primarily offshore.

The vessel has a length of 28.57 metres, a beam of 11.43 metres, and a bollard pull of 65 tonnes. She is also highly manoeuvrable, making her ideal for operation in busy waters.