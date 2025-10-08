Mexico's Chomex orders two tugs for offshore support operations

The tugs will each have a length of 67 metres, a beam of 18 metres, a bollard pull of 120 tonnes ahead and astern, and 250 square metres of free deck space.

Designed for improved seakeeping and DP2 performance in severe offshore conditions, the vessels will be capable of safely handling mooring lines and cargo hoses, hose maintenance, tanker assistance during tandem offloading operations, ROV deployment, standby services, oil spill response as well as a wide range of supply and replenishment missions such as crew and bulk cargo transfers.

The tugs will also be able to store and transfer chemicals in-field, allowing Woodside to run its operations with one less chemical supply vessel.