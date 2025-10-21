Malaysia's Straits Energy units to sell two tugs for $2m

Indirect subsidiaries of Straits Energy Resources, Victoria 1 and Victoria 3, have entered into separate memorandum of agreements (MOA) with Sealion for the disposal of two tugs, the Victoria 1 and Victoria 3. The MOAs were signed on October 21, 2025, for a total aggregate consideration of $2,012,500.

The Victoria 1, built in 1992, was sold for $826,500, while the Victoria 3, built in 2001, was sold for $1,186,000. Both vessels are Malaysian-flagged.