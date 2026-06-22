VESSEL REVIEW | Truck-transportable tug for barge handling and ship assist duties

The first example in a new series of compact, truck-transportable tugs has been handed over to the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

The tug was built by Silverback Marine of Tacoma, Washington, to a design by Seattle-based naval architecture firm the Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG).

The vessel has a length of only 25 feet (7.6 metres), a beam of 16 feet (4.9 metres), a draught of only 40 inches (one metre), and space for up to four crewmembers.