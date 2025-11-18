VESSEL REVIEW | Thomas X. Grasso – Maintenance and dredging support tug for New York Power Authority

The Power Authority of the State of New York (NYPA) has taken delivery of the first unit in a new series of steel inland tugs.

The 64.5-foot (19.7-metre) Thomas X. Grasso is being operated by NYPA subsidiary New York State Canal Corporation (NYCC). Design work was undertaken by naval architecture firm the Bristol Harbor Group while construction took place at Blount Boats in Warren, Rhode Island.

“In 2017, jurisdiction of the NYCC was transferred from the New York State Thruway Authority to the NYPA,” Bill Jordan, Senior Naval Architect at the Bristol Harbor Group, told Baird Maritime. “Also at that time, the US Code of Federal Regulations Subchapter M was enacted for towing vessels, requiring US Coast Guard inspections and invoking certain design and construction features.”

He added that some of the existing vessels in the NYCC fleet had dated back to the late 1920s. Many are single-screw vessels, and several were converted to diesel power from steam in the early 1970s.

“The existing fleet is diverse. Most vessels were acquired from other commercial services over the years, not purpose-built for their duties on the canals, and many needed extensive or prohibitive repairs and/or refit to comply with the new regulations. In several instances, the best option was to decommission existing vessels and replace them with a new, compliant design.”

NYCC required a design that could serve multiple purposes to suit the needs of the eight regional sections of the New York State Canal System using a single, uniform design.