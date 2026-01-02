VESSEL REVIEW | Summitt – Pusher tug to assist ferry crossings along Tennessee River

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has placed a new inland pusher tug into service.

Summitt was built at the Sheridan Shipyard of Ohio-based McGinnis to a design by SeaCraft Design. Her main function is to push TDOT’s non-self-propelled open deck barge Volunteer in transporting vehicles and passengers on four-minute trips between the Tennessee counties of Benton and Houston via the Tennessee River.