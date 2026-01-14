VESSEL REVIEW | Miss Charlotte Gattle & Grant Gattle – Terral RiverService to operate barge handling pusher tugs in southern US inland routes

Louisiana operator Terral RiverService (TRS) recently took delivery of two new inland tugs in a series built by Steiner Shipyard of Bayou La Batre, Alabama.

Miss Charlotte Gattle and Grant Gattle were designed by Farrell and Norton Naval Architects. The tugs’ areas of operations include the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway as well as the Atchafalaya and Red Rivers in Louisiana, where they will handle non-self-propelled barges laden with cargo.

The tugs are of all-steel construction to ensure durability for heavy-duty use in rivers while wrap-around fendering provides added protection during towing and berthing.