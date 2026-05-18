VESSEL REVIEW | Kentucky – Crescent Towing adds 6,000hp newbuild to Mississippi River tug fleet

New Orleans-based Crescent Towing has taken delivery of a new 6,000hp (4,500kW) Z-drive tug built by Blakeley BoatWorks, its sister company under the Cooper Group.

Named Kentucky, the tug has been added to Crescent Towing’s ship-assist operations in the Lower Mississippi River.

The newbuild is the second in a series of tugs that Blakeley BoatWorks has constructed for Crescent Towing as part of the company’s fleet modernisation program. The first vessel in the series, Angus R. Cooper II, was handed over in 2024 while the third is still under construction.