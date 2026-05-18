VESSEL REVIEW | Kentucky – Crescent Towing adds 6,000hp newbuild to Mississippi River tug fleet
New Orleans-based Crescent Towing has taken delivery of a new 6,000hp (4,500kW) Z-drive tug built by Blakeley BoatWorks, its sister company under the Cooper Group.
Named Kentucky, the tug has been added to Crescent Towing’s ship-assist operations in the Lower Mississippi River.
The newbuild is the second in a series of tugs that Blakeley BoatWorks has constructed for Crescent Towing as part of the company’s fleet modernisation program. The first vessel in the series, Angus R. Cooper II, was handed over in 2024 while the third is still under construction.
Compact size and durable construction for managing strong inland currents
Kentucky was designed by Crowley Engineering Services in compliance with American Bureau of Shipping class requirements, including those for the full ocean service and escort class towing notations.
The tug boasts all-steel construction, a length of 92 feet (28 metres), a beam of 38 feet (12 metres), a draught of 19 feet (5.8 metres), a displacement of 714 tonnes, a deadweight of 264, and a gross tonnage of 194.
The rather compact overall dimensions make the tug suitable for ship-assist and escort duties in restrictive harbour waters and amid strong currents typical of the Lower Mississippi River.
Heavy duty propulsion setup delivering high bollard pull and enhanced manoeuvrability
Power is provided by two Caterpillar 3516E 3,000hp (2,200kW) US EPA Tier IV diesel engines driving Kongsberg Maritime US255 fixed-pitch propellers housed in azimuthing thrusters. This arrangement delivers a bollard pull of 78 tons and provides improved manoeuvrability necessary for navigating in busy port and inland waters.
The tug also boasts fuel oil, lube oil and freshwater tank capacities of 119 cubic metres (26,200 gallons), 1.89 cubic metres (416 gallons) and 64 cubic metres (14,000 gallons) respectively.