VESSEL REVIEW | Deirdre Ann – Versatile pusher tug delivered to Maritime Partners

US marine transportation company Maritime Partners has taken delivery of a new inland pusher tug built by FMT Shipyard and Repair of Harvey, Louisiana.

As with other pusher tugs in the Maritime Partners fleet, Deirdre Ann will be used for the handling of barges that transport a broad range of dry and liquid bulk cargo such as petroleum products, chemicals, grain and aggregates.

The newbuild has a length of 52.5 feet (16 metres), a beam of 19.6 feet (5.97 metres), and a draught of only 3.3 feet (one metre), enabling access to a greater number of inland ports.