VESSEL REVIEW | Cowlitz – Compact tender to support river and port channel dredging in Oregon

The Port of Portland in Oregon recently placed a new workboat into service.

Cowlitz was designed by naval architecture firm Glosten and built by Nichols Brothers Boat Builders of Freeland, Washington. She will primarily serve as a tug for towing and pushing pipeline strings and barges as well as a tender that will support dredging activities at the Port of Portland and in the navigation channels of the nearby Columbia and Willamette Rivers.

The Columbia River system in particular experiences frequent deposition of sediments, resulting in lower water levels that could affect navigation through tits he channels. With dredgers and dredge tenders readily available, the removal of sediment can be carried out more efficiently, minimising the impact on deeper-draught vessels.