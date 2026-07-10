VESSEL REVIEW | Chipper Rabbit – Parker Towing adds heavy duty inland pusher tug to fleet

Tennessee-based shipbuilder Serodino has handed over a new inland pusher tug to Parker Towing Company of Northport, Alabama.

The vessel has been named Chipper Rabbit in honour of Parker Towing’s Vice President of Finance and its Chief Finance Officer, who has been with the company since 1997. Another inland pusher tug from the same series is also in operation with Parker Towing.

Chipper Rabbit has a length of 60 feet (18 metres), a beam of 24 feet (7.3 metres), a draught of only 5.5 feet (1.7 metres), and a depth of eight feet (2.4 metres). The tug is constructed of half-inch steel plate throughout with half-inch plate over the wheels and on the bilge knuckles.