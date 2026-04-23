VESSEL REVIEW | China Emergency Changsha Tug No 01 – Rescue and debris removal tug for inland waters

The height of the highest fixed point above the waterline is kept within eight metres (26 feet) to ensure safe passage underneath bridges when transiting inland waters, particularly those within cities.

Configured for extended operations

The tug has a maximum operating endurance of three days, enabling her to be used for sustained emergency response following large-scale incidents and calamities.

The aft deck can accommodate emergency response equipment while an aft-facing crane is available for debris removal.

China Emergency Changsha Tug No 01 will be operated primarily in Hunan province.