VESSEL REVIEW | China Emergency Changsha Tug No 01 – Rescue and debris removal tug for inland waters
Chinese shipbuilder Hunan Xiangchuan Heavy Industry has completed construction of a new tug capable of performing emergency response duties in inland waters.
China Emergency Changsha Tug No 01 (中国应急长沙拖01号; Zhongguo Yingji Zhangsha Tuo 01 Hao) will be used for a range of missions including search and rescue and recovery and disposal of floating debris.
Large carrying capacity combined with inland navigation capability
The tug has an LOA of 36 metres (120 feet), a beam of 12 metres (39 feet), a draught of only 2.4 metres (7.9 feet), a depth of 3.3 metres (11 feet), and two main engines that each produce 900 hp (670 kW) and drive two propellers. Tank capacities are 35 tons and 24 tons for fuel oil and freshwater, respectively.
The height of the highest fixed point above the waterline is kept within eight metres (26 feet) to ensure safe passage underneath bridges when transiting inland waters, particularly those within cities.
Configured for extended operations
The tug has a maximum operating endurance of three days, enabling her to be used for sustained emergency response following large-scale incidents and calamities.
The aft deck can accommodate emergency response equipment while an aft-facing crane is available for debris removal.
China Emergency Changsha Tug No 01 will be operated primarily in Hunan province.