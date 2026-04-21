VESSEL REVIEW | Capt Daniel Armstrong – Blessey Marine Services welcomes EPA Tier IV inland tug to fleet

Blessey Marine Services, a marine transportation company based in New Orleans, has taken delivery of a new inland pusher tug built by Vessel Repair (VRI) of Port Arthur, Texas.

Capt Daniel Armstrong is the first US EPA Tier IV-compliant vessel to join the Blessey Marine fleet as well as the fourth vessel to be ordered by the company from VRI.

The tug honours Daniel Armstrong, who has worked with Blessey Marine since 1999, starting out as a tankerman and eventually becoming a pilot and lead captain.