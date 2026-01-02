Terral RiverService welcomes new inland tug to fleet

Louisiana operator Terral RiverService (TRS) recently took delivery of a new inland tug built by Steiner Shipyard of Bayou La Batre, Alabama.
Grant Gattle is a sister vessel of Charlotte Gattle, which was delivered to TRS in the middle of 2025. Both tugs were designed by Farrell and Norton Naval Architects.
The tug has a length of 88 feet (27 metres), a beam of 36 feet (11 metres), a draught of only 8.5 feet (2.6 metres), a depth of 9.5 feet (2.9 metres), and space for six crewmembers.
Three Mitsubishi S6R2-Y3MPTAW-3 diesel engines that each produce 800 hp (600 kW) at 1,400 rpm drive Sound propellers via Twin Disc MGX-5321DC gearboxes.
The vessel also boasts a retractable wheelhouse to permit safe passage underneath bridges as well as a steering system from Custom Hydraulic Components.
The Furuno wheelhouse electronics and the other onboard systems draw power from two John Deere 99kW generators.
Grant Gattle's areas of operations include Intracoastal Waterway as well as the Atchafalaya and Red Rivers in Louisiana.