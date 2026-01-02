Terral RiverService welcomes new inland tug to fleet

The tug has a length of 88 feet (27 metres), a beam of 36 feet (11 metres), a draught of only 8.5 feet (2.6 metres), a depth of 9.5 feet (2.9 metres), and space for six crewmembers.

Three Mitsubishi S6R2-Y3MPTAW-3 diesel engines that each produce 800 hp (600 kW) at 1,400 rpm drive Sound propellers via Twin Disc MGX-5321DC gearboxes.