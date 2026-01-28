Russian yard completes construction of ice-capable pusher tug for local customer

Russia's Cherepovets Shipbuilding Plant (CSP) has completed construction of a new inland pusher tug ordered by local customer State Transport Leasing Company (STLC).

The tug belongs to the Project TSK.395 series, examples of which have been handed over to STLC and Sheksna Shipping. The vessel is the final unit of three to be built in fulfilment of a contract between STLC and CSP.

Design work was undertaken by local naval architecture company Rechflot State Central Design Bureau to comply with the Ice 30 hull strengthening notation of the Russian Classification Society. This notation ensures that the tug's hull isdurable enough to enable navigation even in fine broken surface ice of up to 30 centimetres in thickness.