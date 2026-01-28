Russian yard completes construction of ice-capable pusher tug for local customer

Russia's Cherepovets Shipbuilding Plant (CSP) has completed construction of a new inland pusher tug ordered by local customer State Transport Leasing Company (STLC).
The tug belongs to the Project TSK.395 series, examples of which have been handed over to STLC and Sheksna Shipping. The vessel is the final unit of three to be built in fulfilment of a contract between STLC and CSP.
Design work was undertaken by local naval architecture company Rechflot State Central Design Bureau to comply with the Ice 30 hull strengthening notation of the Russian Classification Society. This notation ensures that the tug's hull isdurable enough to enable navigation even in fine broken surface ice of up to 30 centimetres in thickness.
The new tug has all-steel construction, an LOA of 22.3 metres, a beam of 7.4 metres, a draught of only 1.5 metres, and accommodation for eight crewmembers.
The elevated wheelhouse will provide crews with unobstructed all-round visibility even when assisting other vessels through waterways.
The tug will also be used to tow floating objects and to assist non-self-propelled barges laden with goods such as grain, ensuring the distribution of commodities to customers even during periods of inclement weather.