New truck-transportable tug completes sea trials

The first in a new series of compact, truck-transportable tugs has completed undergoing sea trials.
Built by Silverback Marine of Tacoma, Washington, the tug measures only 25 by 16 feet (7.6 by 4.9 metres). Two Qummins QSL9 diesel engines drive Schottel Z-drives to deliver a bollard pull of approximately 7.2 tons.
The deck equipment includes a towing winch and two line handling winches all supplied by Wintech.
The wheelhouse provides 360-degree visibility as well as upward-facing windows, thus significantly enhancing the helm operator's situational awareness.
The helm operator sits on a NorSap seat. Additional seats are also available in the wheelhouse for other personnel.
The tug may also be used as a training platform to help familiarise crews with operation of vessels with azimuthing thrusters.
The first tug in the series will be handed over to the US Army Corps of Engineers. Its duties will include barge handling and ship assist.
Silverback said the tug's hull can be built in either steel or aluminium and that the vessel itself can be tailored to better satisfy operator requirements.