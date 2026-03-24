New truck-transportable tug completes sea trials

The first in a new series of compact, truck-transportable tugs has completed undergoing sea trials.

Built by Silverback Marine of Tacoma, Washington, the tug measures only 25 by 16 feet (7.6 by 4.9 metres). Two Qummins QSL9 diesel engines drive Schottel Z-drives to deliver a bollard pull of approximately 7.2 tons.

The deck equipment includes a towing winch and two line handling winches all supplied by Wintech.

The wheelhouse provides 360-degree visibility as well as upward-facing windows, thus significantly enhancing the helm operator's situational awareness.