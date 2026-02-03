Kirby Corporation reports nearly $92m earnings surge in Q4 2025

Kirby Corporation has confirmed net earnings attributable to Kirby for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, of US$91.8 million or US$1.68 per share, compared with net earnings of US$42.8 million, or US$0.74 per share for Q4 2024.

Excluding one-time charges and credits, Q4 2024 net earnings attributable to Kirby were US$74.9 million or US$1.29 per share. Consolidated revenues for Q4 2025 were US$851.8 million compared with US$802.3 million reported for the corresponding period last year.

For the 2025 full year, Kirby reported net earnings attributable to Kirby of US$354.6 million or US$6.33 per share, compared with US$286.7 million or US$4.91 per share for 2024. Excluding one-time items, 2024 net earnings attributable to Kirby were US$318.8 million or US$5.46 per share. Consolidated revenues for 2025 were US$3.4 billion compared with US$3.3 billion for 2024.