Kirby Corporation credits strong marine transportation performance for stable Q2 profits

Kirby Corporation has reported net earnings attributable to Kirby for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, of US$89.7 million, or US$1.67 per share, compared with earnings of US$94.3 million, or US$1.67 per share, for the 2025 second quarter.

Total revenues for the 2026 second quarter were US$922.4 million compared with US$855.5 million for the 2025 second quarter.

Performance by segment

Marine transportation revenues for the 2026 second quarter were US$537 million compared with US$492.6 million for the 2025 second quarter. Operating income for the 2026 second quarter was US$87.8 million compared with US$99.1 million for the 2025 second quarter. Operating margin for the 2026 second quarter was 16.4 per cent compared with 20.1 per cent for the 2025 second quarter.