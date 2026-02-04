Hines Furlong Line closes acquisition of Campbell Transportation's river division

Nashville, Tennessee-based Hines Furlong Line (HFL) has closed its acquisition of the Campbell Transportation Company's (CTC) river division.
"As supply chains grow more complex and market demands continue to evolve, the inland barge industry is increasingly being shaped by operators with diversified fleets, expansive geographic reach, and the scale and capital capacity to invest for the long term,” said Kent Furlong, President and Founder of HFL.
"This acquisition allows us to build upon our foundation and support long-term growth while continuing to deliver safe, efficient, and reliable transportation our customers have relied on for decades."
Following the closing, HFL will employ more than 800 people and operate a significantly expanded inland fleet, including owning and/or managing over 800 hopper and tank barges, 64 inland pusher tugs, and controlling more than 1,000 permitted fleeting spaces.
The company will also oversee two repair shipyards and additional support facilities located in key river corridors.
CTC's Gulf division was not included in the transaction, and it will continue operating independently under the CTC brand with headquarters in Houston.
The acquisition was initially announced on December 3, 2025.