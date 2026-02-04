Hines Furlong Line closes acquisition of Campbell Transportation's river division

Nashville, Tennessee-based Hines Furlong Line (HFL) has closed its acquisition of the Campbell Transportation Company's (CTC) river division.

"As supply chains grow more complex and market demands continue to evolve, the inland barge industry is increasingly being shaped by operators with diversified fleets, expansive geographic reach, and the scale and capital capacity to invest for the long term,” said Kent Furlong, President and Founder of HFL.

"This acquisition allows us to build upon our foundation and support long-term growth while continuing to deliver safe, efficient, and reliable transportation our customers have relied on for decades."